Bensalem man accused of luring 3 children with candy before sex assault

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Bensalem man is facing charges after authorities say he lured three children with candy before he allegedly sexually assaulted them.

Mohhamed Alam, 62, surrendered to police on Thursday. He's facing charges of indecent assault and corruption of minors.

According to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office, the victims are three girls between the ages of 3 and 11 years old.

The investigation began back in December after police were notified by a child welfare organization.

According to the criminal complaint, one victim told police Alam inappropriately touched her from 7 to 11 years old. During one incident, the victim said she was at his house for a community gathering when he lured her into his bedroom, gave her candy and forced her to spread her legs.

The criminal complaint states the second victim said Alam also provided her with candy and inappropriately touched her from 5 to 8 years old.

Detectives said Alam used a similar tactic on the third victim and is accused of assaulting her between the ages of 3 and 9 years old.

Neighbors are disturbed by what police say happened inside Alam's house on Kingston Way.

"It's crazy to think it's happening right next door to where we live, and we had no clue," said Michael Rimer.

"They do have people come over all the time, and there's always little kids driving, riding their bikes out front," added Ashley Armstrong.

Police said Alam was released after posting 10% of his $100,000 bail.

Police are concerned there may be more victims. Anyone looking to speak with police about this case is asked to contact Detective Brian Oliverio at (215) 633-3669.