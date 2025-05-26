Action News' Matt O'Donnell delivers commencement address to University of Delaware graduates

Action News' Matt O'Donnell, who is a proud Blue Hen, gave the keynote address at the University of Delaware 2025 graduation.

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- Graduation season is here, and college seniors across the Philadelphia region are tossing their caps in celebration of their academic achievements.

The University of Delaware held its commencement over the weekend.

It was a special homecoming for a member of our Action News family.

Our own Matt O'Donnell, who is a proud Blue Hen, gave the keynote address.

O'Donnell called the class of 2025 members of the "disruptive generation," and encouraged them to be bold about their life choices.

He also received an honorary doctorate of humane letters.

UDel President Dennis Assanis, who is stepping down this year, also received an honorary doctorate, as well as Former Delaware Governor John Carney.