things to do in philadelphia

Exclusive, first look at Philadelphia Magazine's 'Best of Philly' edition

The issue is packed with the top places to eat, shop, get primped and even the best spots for grown-ups and children to play.

The issue is packed with the top places to eat, shop, get primped and even the best spots for grown-ups and children to play.

The issue is packed with the top places to eat, shop, get primped and even the best spots for grown-ups and children to play.

The issue is packed with the top places to eat, shop, get primped and even the best spots for grown-ups and children to play.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc is getting an exclusive, first look at Philadelphia Magazine's "Best of Philly" edition.

The issue is packed with the top places to eat, shop, get primped and even the best spots for grown-ups and children to play.

It even includes some spots we've featured on 6abc!

"Dom Fixes Bikes" got a nod for his superior fix-it skills. The 16-year-old started tinkering with bikes in his parents basement.

RELATED: Chester County teen raising money to donate bikes to children in need

Another feature could be somewhat controversial.

Philly Mag says Nicky's and Ant's, in Pottstown, has the best cheesesteak in town.

FYI Philly will feature more of the best spots around town later this month.

ALSO SEE: Philadelphia Magazine's 2024 Best of Philly Winners