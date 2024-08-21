Action News packs dozens of backpacks to help students succeed in new school year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Employees at Action News are helping dozens of local students get a head start on the new school year.

The 6abc team spent Wednesday morning stuffing backpacks at the news station.

We've been collecting book bags over the past few weeks.

Each of the 100 bags was filled with school supplies and a personal note of encouragement written by members of the team.

Backpacks were then delivered to the Norris Square Park Neighborhood Project and the Strawberry Mansion Police Athletic League on Wednesday afternoon.