Troubleshooters help family get StubHub refund for Eagles tickets

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Action News Troubleshooters helped a family get a refund after they said they sold their Philadelphia Eagles tickets on StubHub for hundreds of dollars, but didn't get paid.

Instead, the ticket-selling platform penalized them.

Like many in our region, the Golis family from Bellmawr, Camden County, bleeds green and bought tickets for the Birds' game against the Rams in January during the excitement of the playoffs.

"And the tickets were a little over $500, when we were set on with, you know, fees and stuff like that," said Tamara Golis.

As game day got closer, they realized they couldn't make it, so they put their tickets up for sale on StubHub.

They took a loss, selling them for a net profit of $405 -- but then hit a snag.

"We received the email saying that the tickets have sold, but there appears to be a problem with the tickets," said Bob Golis.

The Golises thought they had cleared up the issue and received confirmation that their tickets were delivered and used.

But StubHub refused to pay them their $405 and instead charged their credit card a $43 penalty.

"In the email, it says that it appears we tried to sell fraudulent tickets to someone and then relist them and sell them to someone else," said Bob.

So the Golis family emailed the Troubleshooters.

"Taking a $500 hit is hard for anyone nowadays. So, of course, it is very difficult," said Tamara.

The Troubleshooters called StubHub, and it turns out, this was a complicated mess.

It appears unbeknownst to the family, at StubHub's instructions to fix the initial ticket transfer issues, they ended up double-listing them, selling the same set of tickets to two different buyers.

"I noticed the second transfer was actually to someone's actual real email address," added Bob.

The good news is, after the Troubleshooters got involved, StubHub gave the family their money, saying, "While this was a case of seller error... as a one-time courtesy, we have reversed the seller charges."

If you need help, you can contact our Troubleshooters team through Call for Action by emailing or calling 1-866-978-4232