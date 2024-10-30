The more than 9,000 city employees represented by AFSCME District Council 33 have been working without a contract since July.

Members of Philadelphia's largest city workers union vote to authorize strike

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Members of Philadelphia's largest city workers union voted to authorize a strike on Wednesday afternoon.

The more than 9,000 city employees represented by AFSCME District Council 33 have been working without a contract since July.

Chopper 6 was over City Hall Wednesday evening as a massive group of workers marched around Center City.

Mayor Cherelle Parker wants the union to agree to a short-term deal.

The union is asking for a longer agreement, pay raises, and pension revisions.

AFSCME represents blue-collar employees such as sanitation workers.