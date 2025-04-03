NJ Gov. Murphy signs law that makes AI deepfakes illegal

Anthony Johnson has more from Newark, New Jersey.

NEWARK -- New Jersey is fighting back against deceptive AI photos, videos and audio known as deepfakes.

On Wednesday, Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation that establishes civil and criminal penalties for people who produce the material.

The new law was partially inspired by an incident at a high school where a student used AI to place their classmates' photos on pornographic images.

Sixteen-year-old Francesca took her fight to lawmakers after being the target of an explicit AI-generated deepfake image.

"This law is for every woman and teen dismissed with nothing happening or just move on," Francesca Mani said.

Two years ago, she and 29 other students found out that a boy at Westfield High had posted pornographic images that were not real.

He was suspended for a day, but Mani refused to settle and she went on a mission.

"There are boys using this technology, but there are also criminals and pedophiles and just creeps altogether. So it's a bigger issue than that the lack of laws and legislation really meant something to Francesca," her mom, Dorota Mani, said.

Governor Murphy signed the new law making the posting of non-consensual deepfakes a crime in New Jersey.

He says it is needed to keep young people safe.

"Just about any bad actor can use artificial intelligence at any time to produce hyperrealistic images and videos that could exploit children, teenagers and frankly anyone," Murphy said.

The hope is that New Jersey's law will become a federal law.

The law also addresses the issue of AI deepfakes being used in politics to deceive voters.

"Deepfakes are a powerful tool for deception capable of undermining public trust," New Jersey Lt. Governor Tahesha Way said.

"Francesca, your case and cases like yours frankly brought to light a gap in our criminal laws and in our civil laws that left our residents vulnerable to real harm," New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin said.

This new law contains very serious penalties for perpetrators, including up to five years behind bars and a $30,000 fine.

