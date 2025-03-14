Driver accused of trying to run over man, crashing into family in Darby Borough

DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- A search is underway in Delaware County for the driver who left a path of destruction after he allegedly tried to run over a man earlier this week.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Phillips 66 Gas Station on Main Street.

Police say the incident happened while 38-year-old Alexander Wade was picking up his girlfriend's two children from their father. At some point, while in his girlfriend's SUV, police say Wade accelerated and attempted to run over the father.

According to Darby Borough Police Joseph Gabe, the officer who witnessed the incident called for backup as Wade sped away and struck other structures in his path.

Alexander Wade

Then, blocks away at the intersection of Chester Pike and Springfield Road, surveillance video showed Wade crash into a black SUV with such force that it flipped over with a mother and her two children inside, officials said.

Gabe said an 8-year-old girl was thrown from the vehicle while Wade ran away.

"Everybody was good -- a little shaken up," said Gabe. "You feel bad for the father and you feel bad for the kids. They're young children, too," said Gabe.

Manuel Garcia, who owns Don Barriga Pizza and Grill, rushed to the scene to help.

"I go crazy because I'm father, too," said Garcia. "I see the girls and the mom in the car, and I tried to help the girl because the kids were crying."

"They only have some bruising and some scrapes," added Gabe. "From watching that video, it's a miracle that's all that was the outcome of the accident."

Police urged Wade to turn himself in immediately.

"Make it easy on everybody," noted Gabe. "Come in, face your charges, and let's move on. Don't put anybody else in danger."

Police say Wade is no stranger to law enforcement, with an extensive criminal record including aggravated assault and arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (610) 586-1100.