10-year-old girl to graduate from community college in California

A 10-year-old San Bernardino girl is about to graduate from Crafton Hills College in Yucaipa.

YUCAIPA, Calif. -- Most 10-year-old students are typically in fifth grade, studying the basics of reading, writing and mathematics.

But not Alisa Perales, of San Bernardino, who is set to become the youngest ever to graduate from Crafton Hills College in Yucaipa.

Suffice to say, she loves to learn.

"It's very fun to me - almost as fun as playing outside or riding a bike or whatever," said Perales. "I just enjoy learning."

Alisa's father says she was reading books when she was two years old and working on algebra when she was five. But he never believed she would be graduating from community college at 10.

"I thought if she could get into college by 10, that would maybe be possible," said Rafael Perales. "But I did not imagine that she would be graduating at 10. That escaped me."

Perales started home schooling his daughter when she was just a 1-year-old, thanks in large part to an inheritance that gave him the financial means to stay home with her.

"We were working from eight in the morning until four in the afternoon, and we did that six days a week," said Perales. "It was a lot of work."

When she started at Crafton Hills, she was only eight. Needless to say, her father said the prodigy was turning heads.

"A lot of times they thought I was the student, and I was bringing my child to class," said Perales.

"When I would leave, people were looking around like they didn't understand what's going on. The professor had to be notified she is the student actually."

One of Alisa's professors described her as extremely determined.

"Her young age doesn't stop her," said Sandra Ruiz, a professor at Crafton Hills College. "She was always curious to learn, to explore new things."

But going to college at a young age did present a unique set of challenges.

"We've had some challenges finding friends, because it's not like she can go to school and play with her friends like an average 10-year-old," said Perales. "We've had to go out of our way, and bike the neighborhood and find other kids to play with."

After she graduates next month and walks across the stage, Alisa said she plans to transfer to a university.

"I'm going to plan on transferring to hopefully Stanford," said Alisa. "I've applied there a couple months ago, and I'm awaiting a response."

Alisa said she hopes to pursue a career in computer science. Whatever profession she chooses, her father said the sky is the limit.

"She's only getting started. That's what shocks me the most. It's been a short ten years, but we've covered a lot of ground."