Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Black Horse Pike identified

Police say they later located the striking vehicle - a 2018 Jeep Wrangler - and the driver in Philadelphia.

EGG HARBOR TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Atlantic County, New Jersey, have identified the woman killed in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday evening.

Police markings are still visible along the Black Horse Pike where police say a pedestrian was struck and killed around 8:00 p.m.

Police say the driver left the scene.

Authorities have identified the victim as 40-year-old Alisha Cottman, of Atlantic City. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

"Just looked outside my window and I saw a bunch of lights and I looked across the street and saw a lot of cops and a body," said Charles Swisher, who lives in a condo near the scene.

The westbound lanes were closed for hours near the Economy Inn as investigators worked.

"They were looking forever for pieces of the car," said Giuseppa Hermann who lives nearby.

This isn't the first hit-and-run to happen here.

Back in November of 2023 along the same stretch of the Black Horse Pike, a 65-year-old man was struck and killed by a driver that police said fled the scene.

Neighbors who live just off the Black Horse Pike across from a series of motels say the road can be challenging to navigate sometimes, and it is definitely dangerous for pedestrians to cross.

"Everybody drives fast here," said Hermann.

"They should get some lights on the Black Horse Pike at least around here, or cameras, or something," said Swisher.

Investigators are still looking for witnesses.

Anyone with info should contact Egg Harbor Twp. police.