Pedestrian killed in Egg Harbor Twp. hit-and-run after being fatally struck on Black Horse Pike

By 6abc Digital Staff
Friday, November 10, 2023 10:48AM
EGG HARBOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township Thursday night.

The deadly crash happened around 6:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the Black Horse Pike near Bayport Drive in the West Atlantic City section of the New Jersey township. Police said the victim died on the roadway and the driver fled the scene.

Police have yet to identify the victim.

Police are asking for tips from the public about the vehicle involved, however, authorities only said that it would have front-end damage from the impact.

