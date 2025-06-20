Alleged trespasser at Memphis mayor's home charged with attempted kidnapping

The suspect had a Taser, gloves, rope and duct tape in his car, police said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A man accused of trespassing at the home of the Memphis, Tennessee, mayor has been charged with attempted kidnapping and stalking, according to police, who said the suspect had a Taser, gloves, rope and duct tape in his vehicle at the time of his arrest.

The suspect -- 25-year-old Trenton Abston -- allegedly admitted to going to the mayor's home to confront him about crime in Memphis, according to the complaint affidavit, which alleged that he took "substantial steps toward the commission of a kidnapping" involving the city's mayor.

Trenton Abston Memphis Police Department

The suspect was apprehended and charged after police investigated "suspicious activity" in Mayor Paul Young's neighborhood, the Memphis Police Department said Wednesday.

"On Sunday night, around 9:30 pm, a man jumped a wall leading into our subdivision," Young said in a statement. "We now know that he walked straight to our home, knocking on the door with gloves on, a full pocket, and a nervous demeanor."

Young was home at the time, according to the affidavit. After someone knocked on his door, the mayor looked at his Ring doorbell video and saw an unknown man "wearing a hoodie and gloves standing at his door with a lumpy bulge in his hoodie pocket," the affidavit stated.

"Paul Young reported that he did not know the male and his presence at his door at a late hour wearing a hoodie and gloves put him, his wife and children in fear for their safety," the affidavit stated.

The man fled when no one answered the door, according to the affidavit.

Surveillance footage showed that the individual went directly to the mayor's residence upon scaling the wall and did not approach any other home in the neighborhood, according to the Memphis Police Department. His face was "clearly captured" in the Ring footage, according to the affidavit.

Police identified Abston as a person of interest in the case on Tuesday through law enforcement databases, and Abston's employer positively identified him in the footage from the night of the incident, according to the affidavit. Abston's vehicle was also captured in video systems near Young's residence "on multiple occasions between May and June 2025, including the night of the incident," the affidavit stated.

Officers detained Abston at his place of employment without incident and found a hoodie and gloves in his vehicle matching what was seen in the Ring footage, according to the affidavit. A Taser, roll of duct tape, and white rope were also found in the vehicle, police said.

After waiving his Miranda rights, Abston allegedly admitted to researching Young's address and going to the mayor's residence Sunday night to "confront Paul Young about crime in the city of Memphis and stated that he was angry at Paul Young and was armed with a Taser when he went to the residence," the affidavit stated.

Abston has been charged with attempted kidnapping, stalking and aggravated criminal trespass, police said. He is detained at the Shelby County Sheriff's Office jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, online jail records show. It is unclear if he has an attorney at this time.

The Memphis Police Department credited the "rapid response" of its officers and the surveillance footage throughout the neighborhood with quickly identifying, locating and arresting the suspect.

"We understand the concerns raised by this incident and want to reassure the public that the Memphis Police Department remains fully committed to the safety of all residents, including our city's elected officials," the department said in a press release. "We take any potential threat seriously and will continue to act swiftly and thoroughly."

The incident comes amid heightened concerns over violence against elected officials, after two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses were shot on Saturday in what prosecutors called "political assassinations." Democratic Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed, and Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were wounded in the attacks.

Young, who has served as Memphis' mayor since January 2024, cited the Minnesota shootings while making a plea that political violence "cannot become our norm."

"In today's climate, especially after the tragic events in Minnesota and the threats my wife and I often receive online, none of us can be too careful," Young said in a statement on Instagram while sharing a photo of him and his family. "The link between angry online rhetoric and real-life violence is becoming undeniable."

"Let's do better," he added. "Let's raise our discourse, reduce the hate, and protect one another -- no matter our beliefs. Let's reclaim our strength as one community. Let's choose love."