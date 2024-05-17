New stores coming to Cherry Hill Mall, owner says

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Shoppers are getting more options at the Cherry Hill Mall.

Coming this summer, co-working space provider Signature Workspace is set to open along with restaurant Kooma Asian Fusion & Sushi Bar.

And by the holiday season, shoppers will find Alo Yoga and jewelry store Kendra Scott, according to the mall's owner, PREIT.

Other new additions include clothing store Dry Goods and Rowan, which specializes in a safe and modernized ear piercing experience.

"We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional new brands to Cherry Hill Mall, reflecting our commitment to providing the highest quality shopping experience and our promise to evolve and adapt to ensure we meet the demands of our discerning shoppers, affirming our position as a premier shopping destination," said Vince Vizza, the first vice president of leasing at PREIT.