Alumni of Woodrow Wilson High share memories as Camden school is demolished

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Dr. Iris Roscoe had a blast during her four years at Woodrow Wilson in Camden.

Roscoe keeps her memories from high school on the wall of her home office.

Now, more than 90 years after being built, the school, renamed Eastside High School, is being demolished.

"To me, it's bittersweet. I've had so many fond memories. You see it being demolished and then being built back up again. I think that my memories are forever, they're not going to go away," said Roscoe, who graduated in 1991.

Helene Singer was a teacher at Woodrow Wilson in the early 60s.

"From 1960 to 1962, I was fresh out of college. I was 21 years old and I was full of enthusiasm. I taught French and English for a wonderful group of enthusiastic students in those days," said Singer.

Singer, who now lives in Reading, says the highlight of the school year was the Thanksgiving football game against Camden High.

"They had clubs, they had activities, they had plays, yearbook, a magazine. It was a full life of high school in those days," Singer said.

Maria Gonzalez shot this video of the first days of demolition.

"It's difficult. Seeing it go down, it's bittersweet. Childhood memories. I graduated '89, so that's over 30 years ago," Gonzalez said.

The school district compiled a list of about 30 artifacts to save, including a time capsule from 1929.

"This project represents more than just bricks and mortar; it's a promise to our young people that they deserve to be the very best," said Katrina T. McCombs, Superintendent of the Camden City School District.

Roscoe says while it's the end of an era for alumni, the improvement is significant for the Camden community.

"I think it's a great start. A fresh new environment for the students.

Even though the school is being demolished, the memories are not," said Roscoe.

Current students are attending school at the Cramer School in Camden until the new building is complete.