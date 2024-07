Amazon driver robbed at gunpoint in Overbrook

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An Amazon driver was robbed at gunpoint on Friday morning in the Overbrook section of Philadelphia.

It happened at 5:30 a.m. on the 7400 block of Drexel Road.

The driver told police he was approached by three masked men with guns who stole all of the packages from his vehicle.

The victim says he was working as a freelance delivery driver for Amazon.

No arrests have been made.

The driver was not hurt.