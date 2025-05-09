Woman shot while lying in bed during drive-by shooting in Philadelphia's Ogontz section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia woman is in critical condition after she was shot in the stomach while lying in bed during a drive-by shooting Thursday, according to police.

Police said at least eight bullets went through a first-floor window and that one of them struck the woman while she was in bed.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at the corner of 15th St. and Widener Place in the city's Ogontz section.

Investigators said one or possibly more people fired nearly two dozen shots into the home during what they believe was a drive-by shooting.

The 49-year-old woman was struck in the stomach and a 25-year-old man shot in the arm.

Police said several people were inside the house.

"Two of them were juveniles -- ages 15 and 17. So, although there's two shooting victims, there could've been more since there was a total of seven individuals inside the property at the time," said Chief Inspector Scott Small, with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Investigators said they have a couple of potential leads, but have not yet been able to verify the connections.