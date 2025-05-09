Mysterious death in Parkside after woman reportedly thrown from moving vehicle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A death investigation is underway after a woman was reportedly thrown from a moving vehicle Thursday night in Philadelphia's Parkside neighborhood.

The discovery was made just before 9:30 p.m. on the 5000 block of Parkside Avenue.

Police say officers found a 32-year-old woman unresponsive, with injuries to her face and legs. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"According to the staff at the hospital, she has severe injuries to her face, some road rash scrapes to her legs, and it appears she has two penetrating wounds to her chest. But at this time, hospital staff are not confirming that these are gunshot wounds," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

A witness at the scene reported seeing the woman being thrown out of a light colored SUV, which was last seen traveling eastbound on Parkside Avenue.

No ballistic evidence was recovered at the scene, and investigators are still working to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.