Early shopping deals and the one big-ticket item experts say to hold off on buying

If you're waiting for Black Friday to do your holiday shopping, you might want to reconsider and buy at least some things now.

Major retailers are deeply discounting merchandise early this year.

Thanksgiving falls one week later on the calendar than last year so many stores and brands are pushing early promotions to bring in that holiday revenue, which means for many items, it will not pay to procrastinate.

Target is kicking things off with its Circle Week sale happening now through October 12. Amazon's two-day Prime Big Deal Days begins Tuesday, October 8. Best Buy's Flash Sale will also be October 8 and 9 and Walmart's Holiday Deals event is Tuesday October 8 through the 13.

"And basically, it's a chance to get a head start on your holiday shopping because it's essentially an early Black Friday," said Kimberly Palmer, personal finance expert at NerdWallet.

Holiday shoppers are expected to spend a record $241 billion this year. That's up 8% from last year. And they'll want to take advantage of deals.

"We see prices dip across a lot of categories, especially electronics and appliances," said Palmer.

Retail experts say this is also a good time to buy Amazon-branded items, toys, and personal gadgets that could sell out by December.

"One of the most important shopping tips is to track prices of the specific items you have in mind," said Palmer.

So for Amazon items, you can use the Camel, Camel, Camel extension and website, which lets you track the prices on the items that you want. And then you'll know, is now the best time to buy?

"The price was higher last month so now it is a good time. You can make those informed decisions," said Palmer.

Another browser extension to try is Honey Paypal, which will grab all those extra discounts for you and automatically apply them to your purchase.

Consumer Reports tracks prices throughout the year and says there is one big-ticket item not to buy in October.

"Remember that the one thing you should not buy in October is a TV. Hold off until Black Friday. That is the absolute best time to get the best price," said Samantha Gordon of Consumer Reports.

Other items you might want to wait on are laptops, holiday decor, and winter coats.

And if you are checking off that holiday gift list now, make sure you check the return policy. Some of those purchases might not qualify for extended holiday returns.