Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in New Castle Co. after reported gunpoint abduction: Police

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- New Castle County police have issued an Amber Alert for 3-year-old Nola Dinkins on Tuesday night.

Police say the girl's father reported his 3-year-old daughter, Nola Dinkins, was taken by a man at gunpoint along the 500 block of Gender Road.

The alleged abductor was described by police as a white, bald male in his mid-40s.

Police say the suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray basketball shorts and was armed with a handgun.

The suspect reportedly entered an older model black or dark-colored Ford or Chevrolet SUV, which appeared to have rust or dirt on the exterior. The vehicle was being driven by an unknown white female, according to police.

Nola Dinkins is described as a Black female, approximately 3 feet tall, weighing 25 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black leggings, and white shoes, with her hair styled in a bun.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.