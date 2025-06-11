Amber Alert case in Delaware now a homicide investigation after mom gave false report: police

The mother told police that Nola was upset, so she pulled over to the side of the road and thats when the little girl was abducted

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- Police are now conducting a homicide investigation after an Amber Alert was issued for a 3-year-old girl on Tuesday in New Castle County, Delaware.

Police announced on Wednesday that the Amber Alert has been canceled after investigators say the mother gave police false statements about the alleged abduction.

New Castle County police say police in Maryland are also involved in the investigation. The FBI was also assisting with the case.

Police say the girl's mother told them that her 3-year-old daughter, Nola Dinkins, was taken by a man at gunpoint along the 500 block of Gender Road around 7:16 p.m. in Newark, Delaware.

The mother allegedly told police that Nola was upset, so she pulled over to the side of the road and that's when the mom said the little girl was abducted by a man with a gun.

Police have been searching the area where the mother reported the false abduction, as well as near the Liberty Pointe Apartments.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

