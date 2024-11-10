Ambitious student from Saint Mark's High School receives 'National Eagle Scout of the Year' award

Lauren Tyree has received recognition from the American Legion as they name her "National Eagle Scout of the Year."

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Lauren Tyree is a high school student known for her drive and ambition.

From her three nonprofits, to receiving recognition from the White House, she's now adding "National Eagle Scout of the Year," to her resume, appointed to her by the American Legion.

"I'm super honored by them because they're an organization so committed to service. I'm so honored to have a group that is so committed to that... recognize my service work as well," said Tyree.

Tyree is a Junior at Saint Mark's High School, where she hopes to inspire her peers to get involved in service work.

Tyree's organizations can be found online: Cul-De-Sac Concerts, GLDN, and SERV.

