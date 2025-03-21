Montgomery County mom shares story of survival thanks to critical blood donations

The 6abc Philly Blood Drive is happening on March 26 at three locations: Philadelphia, Doylestown, Pa. and Collingswood, N.J.

AMBLER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Jillian and David Thomas met ten years ago on a dating app, but little did she know then that David would help save her life.

"I said to him: 'We're a match made in heaven!'," said Jillian.

That's because their blood type is A negative, which is rare, but desperately needed in order for Jillian to survive.

"I have a very rare blood disorder called Diamond-Blackfan Anemia and the way I explain it is my body doesn't know how to produce red blood cells," said Jillian. "Oftentimes I need blood transfusions to keep myself going."

Today, couple has a healthy and happy 9-month-old son named Blake, who wouldn't be here if it weren't for blood donations.

"My body didn't handle pregnancy well and I was getting transfusions every 3-4 weeks during my pregnancy to keep me healthy and to keep him alive," said Jillian.

The transfusions offer immediate relief from the exhaustion her body feels, that makes it difficult for her to walk or breathe at times.

David started donating blood seven years ago to help his wife and now he sits on the board for the Red Cross Delaware Valley Chapter.

"It's something you can do that's very selfless and simple, a small-time commitment that can have a huge impact," said David.

The 6abc Red Cross blood drive is this coming Wednesday, March 26th. There are three locations this year: Philadelphia, Doylestown and Collingswood.

According to the Red Cross, blood donations have fallen more than 40% over the last two decades, so the need now is greater than ever.

One blood donation can save three lives. It's small sacrifice, with a tremendous impact.

"It's the most humbling experience to have your life saved because of someone who doesn't know you, but wants to do it out of the generosity and the kindness of your heart," said Jillian.

2025 6abc Philly Blood Drive

The annual 6abc Philly Blood Drive is happening on March 26.

It will be held at three locations: the Wynnefield Heights section of Philadelphia; in Doylestown, Pennsylvania; and in Collingswood, New Jersey.

For more information and a link to sign up, visit 6abc.com/BloodDrive.