American accused of assaulting Pa. student, sending 'so I raped you' message being extradited to US

Nearly eight years after she says she was assaulted, Shannon Keeler says multiple disturbing messages from her alleged rapist.

Nearly eight years after she says she was assaulted, Shannon Keeler says multiple disturbing messages from her alleged rapist.

Nearly eight years after she says she was assaulted, Shannon Keeler says multiple disturbing messages from her alleged rapist.

Nearly eight years after she says she was assaulted, Shannon Keeler says multiple disturbing messages from her alleged rapist.

PARIS (WPVI) -- French Appeal Court prosecutors said an American man accused of sexually assaulting a Pennsylvania college student in 2013 and later sending her a Facebook message that said, "So I raped you," was being extradited Thursday to the United States.

The video featured is from a previous report.

Now, more than a decade later, the Appeal Court prosecutors' office in Metz, in northeastern France, said Ian Cleary was handed over to U.S. authorities at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport.

Cleary, 31, of Saratoga, California, was detained in April in Metz after a three-year search. He has been held in custody pending extradition proceedings since his arrest. The Appeal Court in Metz ruled in July that he could be extradited.

This undated wanted poster, provided by the U.S. Marshals, shows Ian Cleary, of Saratoga, Calif. U.S. U.S. Marshals via AP

Cleary had been the subject of an international search since authorities in Pennsylvania issued a 2021 felony warrant in the case weeks after an Associated Press story detailed the reluctance of local prosecutors to pursue campus sex crimes.

The arrest warrant accuses Cleary of stalking an 18-year-old Gettysburg College student at a party in 2013, sneaking into her dorm and sexually assaulting her while she texted friends for help. He was a 20-year-old Gettysburg student at the time, but didn't return to campus.

The accuser, Shannon Keeler, had a rape exam done the same day. She gathered witnesses and evidence and spent years urging officials to file charges.

However, even though Keeler followed all the necessary steps after her assault, an arrest was not made at the time.

"They called me and said, 'Unfortunately, we don't feel we have enough evidence to move forward with your case and prosecute,'" Keeler told ABC News in a 2021 interview. "And on top of that, when alcohol's involved, it's really difficult to prove that a sexual assault occurred."

But, she went to authorities again in 2021 after discovering the Facebook messages that seemed to come from Cleary's account.

"So I raped you," the sender wrote in a string of messages.

RELATED: After alleged rapist confesses on Facebook to 2013 attack, victim says she had to pursue justice

"I'll never do it to anyone ever again."

"I need to hear your voice."

"I'll pray for you."

According to a June 2021 warrant, police verified that the Facebook account used to send the messages belonged to Cleary.

"We are deeply disturbed to read these accounts and to learn more about the continued struggles one of our former students has faced," Gettysburg College previously told ABC News in a statement.

The AP doesn't typically identify sexual assault victims without their permission, which Keeler has granted.

Keeler, a graduate of Moorestown High School in New Jersey, previously told ABC News that she remained hopeful and determined to see her attacker in court.

"These messages came to me and suddenly I had this opportunity to pursue what I always wanted to pursue," said Keeler. "And if I can do anything to help make things better for the next women [ to ] go through this and ... feel like they can report these to the police, and they will be treated fairly and respectfully ... that will be fulfilling to me."

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.