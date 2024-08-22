American Dancewheels built on inclusion, growing through inspiration

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia-based nonprofit that teaches adaptive Ballroom and Latin Dance to people with disabilities is celebrating 20 years of passion, inclusion and inspiration.

"Connection is the most important part, because if you don't have the connection then the person in the chair doesn't move," said American DanceWheels Foundation's Artistic Director, Aubree Marchione.

That connection, the movement, the rhythm; that's the foundation for dance. Standing is not a requirement. It's why American DanceWheels has captured audiences across the globe.

It all started 20 years ago in Montgomery County, with Melinda Kremer who founded the non-profit, American Dance Wheels Foundation for the purpose of inclusion.

"My daughter was disabled at 11 and I saw it as an opportunity for her to dance again," said Kremer.

The wheels really started turning after Kremer introduced this program to kids in Philadelphia schools. Then, it was one of the foundation's performances at Rowan University that inspired Lily Snow as she sat in the audience.

"A lot of what I do is live theater performance," said Snow.

When doctors diagnosed her with a rare condition called Miserable Malalignment Syndrome, she was told to stop dancing.

"My knees and hips chronically dislocate so that's why I use a wheelchair. It's to minimize the dislocations I have and to minimize the amount of pain I'm in," said Snow.

Snow can still stand and walk but not for too long. With her sister Kaya by her side, they can now incorporate her wheelchair into their dance routines.

"We choreographed a whole piece that was half in the chair and half out," said Kaya.

They're all preparing for a big performance on September 28th at Penn State Malvern, to commemorate American Dance Wheels' 20th anniversary.

"My partner and I are doing a lot more lifts and tricks and I'm terrified of it but it's going to be fun," said Marchione.

American DanceWheels relies on grants and donors to continue sharing its program with local schools, dance instructors and therapists to promote inclusion. More information can be found at americandancewheels.org.