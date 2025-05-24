Memorial Day weekend: Local events pay tribute to America's heroes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ceremonies are taking place over the next several days to pay tribute to the men and women who fought and died serving our nation.

"We're trying to do what we can today to keep our democracy free," said Dr. Eugene Richardson, a Tuskegee Airman from Camden, New Jersey.

On Friday morning, those who served in the military were honored locally ahead of Memorial Day.

The Woodland Community Development Corporation hosted a breakfast in honor of Dr. Eugene Richardson.

People gathered at the Camden Hilton Garden to not only thank him for his service but also celebrate his early birthday. He'll be turning 100 years old in September.

"He gave all he had for the United States of America to succeed, and we're grateful," said Chaplain Lt. Col. Floyd White (Ret.) USAR/USAF.

Over in Ewing Township, New Jersey, there was an unveiling of the first-ever Hometown Heroes Banner Project. This honored Ewing veterans and active-duty service members.

"I hope when people drive down Sylvia Street and see these banners waving, they feel what I feel: gratitude, respect and pride here in town," said Ewing Mayor Bert Steinmann.

The event ended with a ceremonial street renaming of Sylvia Street to Heroes Way.

"A lot of veterans sacrificed their life for our country," said Kimberly Young, who has served in the U.S. Navy.

This ceremony kicked off Memorial Day weekend, highlighting community pride and patriotism.

"It's an honor to be here and have my father remembered; he fought hard," said Cassie Steward Clayton, of Ewing.

"It's time that everybody thinks about the start of summer and barbecues, but it's actually the time to really respect the military," said William Hall, who served in the U.S. Army.