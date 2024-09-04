'Nightbitch' will be in theaters in December

Amy Adams plays a mom who might be turning into a dog in new movie

Amy Adams plays a mom who might be turning into a dog in "Nightbitch." The film will be in theaters in December.

Amy Adams plays a mom who might be turning into a dog in "Nightbitch." The film will be in theaters in December.

Amy Adams plays a mom who might be turning into a dog in "Nightbitch." The film will be in theaters in December.

Amy Adams plays a mom who might be turning into a dog in "Nightbitch." The film will be in theaters in December.

WARNING: TRAILER CONTAINS ADULT CONTENT

Amy Adams' new movie has her going to the dogs, kinda!

Adams is a former artist who is now an overworked stay-at-home mom just trying to keep it all together as her husband, played by Scott McNairy, frequently travels for business.

According to the official synopsis, "soon, her new domesticity takes a surreal turn."

In the trailer, her husband is seen saying "Happiness is a choice." But has motherhood brought out some primal instincts she might not have expected? She admits to her mom friends, "I'm pretty sure I'm turning into a dog."

Well, that's an interesting turn!

The film is based on the 2021 novel of the same name by Rachel Yoder. It's directed and co-written by Marielle Heller and also stars Mary Holland, Jessica Harper, Zoë Chao, Ella Thomas, Stacey Swift, Archana Rajan, Adrienne Rose White, Darius De La Cruiz and Roslyn Gentle.

"Nightbitch" will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this Saturday.

It will be in theaters December 6.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Searchlight Pictures and this ABC station.