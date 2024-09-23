Anejo's new menu features upscale Mexican dishes

Northern Liberties restaurant Anejo has a new menu featuring elevated Mexican dishes in a beautiful dining destination.

Chef and partner Ricky Camacho opened the space during the pandemic and now has delivered a new menu featuring dishes that include ceviche, tostadas, empanadas, and tortas.

The team pairs the food with an agave-inspired drink menu.

Look for dinners like the enchiladas verde, lamb chops al carbon, and pollo adobado that bring a taste of Mexico to Philadelphia.

Anejo Philadelphia | Facebook | Instagram

1001 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123