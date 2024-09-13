33-year-old Barnhart woman killed in Galloway Township hit-and-run

  • Watch Now

GALLOWAY TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 33-year-old woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Galloway Township, New Jersey.

The victim has been identified as Angeletta Sheppard, of Barnhart, according to police.

Police say Sheppard was walking near White Horse Pike and 7th Avenue around 8 p.m. on Thursday when she was struck by a vehicle.

The person in the vehicle then took off on foot, according to police. A 2016 silver Kia Optima was towed from the scene for further investigation.

Sheppard was pronounced dead at the scene.

