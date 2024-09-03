Anika Noni Rose, voice of Tiana, pens children's book featuring the beloved princess

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- You may know Anika Noni Rose as the voice of Princess Tiana in "The Princess and the Frog" and Walt Disney World's newest attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure. As the voice of such an iconic character, Rose has worked to make her character accessible in film, theme parks, and books!

"I wrote a children's book. It's called 'Tiana's Perfect Plan,' and it's in the Tiana universe, but it is Tiana getting ready for Mardi Gras and she wants to do something special for her in-laws, and it does not go as planned. The point of it is letting kids know that everything doesn't have to be perfect. You do your best, and that is the space where perfection lives," she explained.

When it came to talking about the "Princess and the Frog" resurgence in the parks, Rose said, "It's very rare for a film to come out, and then 15 years later for them to have a ride, an attraction of some sort. So, it's really beautiful that the fans have loved her so hard and so long, that they've loved her back into a central place."

"I'm really pleased that this is something that is part of my legacy that I am leaving behind."

"Tiana's Perfect Plan" releases October 22 and is available now for pre-order.

Rose also has a role in the upcoming film, "Mufasa: The Lion King," as Afia, Mufasa's biological mother. "Mufasa: The Lion King" premieres in theaters December 20.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney World and this ABC station.