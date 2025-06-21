Anti-violence football clinic makes big plays for Philadelphia youth

The mission to foster anti-violence values in Philly youth was on full display at this football clinic.

The mission to foster anti-violence values in Philly youth was on full display at this football clinic.

The mission to foster anti-violence values in Philly youth was on full display at this football clinic.

The mission to foster anti-violence values in Philly youth was on full display at this football clinic.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was game day for local kids who were taught life lessons through football.

The values of anti-violence were passed on to them from "Open Door Abuse Awareness Prevention."

"We are taking 9 to 11 year olds, bringing...some fun but some heavy truths and sober conversations about better choices that they need to make," said "Executive Director of Open Door Abuse Awareness Prevention," Valencia Peterson.

A Philadelphia Eagles champion even came by to encourage the kids.

"I'm excited to reach these kids and...just lead the way and help them out any way I can," said Jordan Davis of the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I'm grateful for football...saved my life, and it helped me be in a position to help others," he continued.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.

