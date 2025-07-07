Apple Music releases list of top streamed songs of the past decade

Apple has ranked its most streamed songs of the past decade on Apple Music.

And you will definitely recognize what came in at number one.

Ed Sheeran's 2017 hit "Shape of You" topped the list of 500 songs.

It was followed by The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" and Drake's "God's Plan".

Post Malone landed both the fourth and fifth spots with "Sunflower" and "Rockstar".

And this may come as a surprise, but Taylor Swift doesn't land on the list until 57th with "Cruel Summer".

However, she is the number two artist in number of songs, with 14 entries.