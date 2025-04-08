Archbishop Wood High School in Warminster has new patron saint

WARMINSTER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Archbishop Wood High School in Warminster Township, Pennsylvania, has a new patron saint. He is one who was remarkably around the same age as many of the students at the school.

Archbishop of Philadelphia Nelson J. Perez was at the school Tuesday morning to celebrate mass and entrust the school to the patronage of Blessed Carlo Acutis.

Acutis died of leukemia in 2006 at the young age of 15.

He was a web designer and used his computer skills to create a website documenting miracles within the Catholic church.

The British born, Italian teenager will be canonized as the first saint from the millennial generation at the end of the month in Rome.

