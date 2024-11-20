Are you flying this Thanksgiving? Here's what can and can't get through TSA

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you're flying this Thanksgiving, the Transportation Security Administration outlined a few holiday favorites that are banned from carry-ons.

Items allowed through security include baked goods, meats, stuffing, fresh fruits, and vegetables.

Ice packs are allowed, but they must be frozen solid at screening checkpoints, authorities say.

Meanwhile, anything that's larger than 3.4 ounces and can be spilled, spread, sprayed, pumped, or poured must be in a checked bag.

More than 18 million people are expected to be screened from Tuesday, November 26 to Monday, December 2.

For more information on what you can and cannot bring on a flight, check tsa.gov.