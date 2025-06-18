Armed thief targeting letter carriers in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators are looking for the man captured on surveillance video in connection with the armed robbery of a postal worker this past Monday in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy neighborhood.

But authorities say that was actually the third time a letter carrier was robbed a gunpoint over the past week in the same general area.

Captain John Craig from NW Detectives says this thief is after one thing in particular.

"In each case, the offender has taken a set of postal keys and mail from the complainants before fleeing the area. Fortunately, thus far, no one has been hurt," said Craig.

IMAGE: Police are searching for this suspect in connection with the robbery of mail carriers in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy neighborhood.

The keys give the holder access to local mailboxes or deposit boxes at apartment buildings and businesses.

Of course, investigators believe the thief is trying to steal mail with the hope of finding anything of value, including checks.

In fact, Allison Odom, from East Mount Airy, says she is very close to one of the victims.

"My god-sister," she says, "put her mail in (a mailbox) and somebody went in overnight and got it out. Open up her mail, changed her check, and tried to cash her check."

We spoke with other people who live and work in this part of the city, who say they fully realize that checks are not the only thing that can be stolen from someone's mail.

"Identity theft is on the rise right now. It's very scary," said Suzette Williams of East Mount Airy.

Shartia Jones, also from East Mount Airy, says, "It sounds like they're heightening up their porch pirate thing to go in directly to the source."

The suspect linked to this case is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call NW Detectives.