Arrest made in shooting of Philadelphia school safety officer near Penn's Landing

Phila. school safety officer in critical condition after being shot

Phila. school safety officer in critical condition after being shot

Phila. school safety officer in critical condition after being shot

Phila. school safety officer in critical condition after being shot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect has been arrested for the shooting of a Philadelphia school safety officer last week near Penn's Landing.

Ariza Giansteban, 28, was taken into custody over the weekend in Paramus, New Jersey, police said Monday.

The video featured above is from a previous report.

He is currently awaiting extradition to Philadelphia to face charges.

The shooting happened around 1:47 a.m. on Sunday, June 29 in the 300 block of N. Columbus Blvd.

Detectives say a driver flagged down the 68-year-old officer, telling him he was the victim of a road rage incident on I-95.

That's when police believe the shooter, who was driving a white Kia Sportage, opened fire on the officer.

The 68-year-old officer managed to drive a short distance before crashing into a tree in front of Dave and Busters along Columbus Boulevard.

The officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition.