Philadelphia school resource officer critical after being shot near Penn's Landing

Philadelphia school resource officer critical after being shot near Penn's Landing

Philadelphia school resource officer critical after being shot near Penn's Landing

Philadelphia school resource officer critical after being shot near Penn's Landing

Philadelphia school resource officer critical after being shot near Penn's Landing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia school resource officer is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot multiple times near Penn's Landing.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. on the 300 block of Columbus Boulevard.

Philadelphia Police believe the incident may have stemmed from a road rage incident between two drivers on I-95.

Detectives tell Action News one of those drivers pulled off the highway, and reported the incident to the officer.

That's when the other driver came up and shot the officer multiple times.

The victim is also believed to be a retired Philadelphia Police officer.