Bristol Riverside Theatre's former artistic director returns to the stage for his second act

BRISTOL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- For nearly 30 years, Keith Baker served as the artistic director at Bristol Riverside Theatre.

Baker says there have been many shows over the years, but some that he's particularly proud of include musicals like "Ragtime," "Man of La Mancha" and "The Producers."

"It has been a remarkable journey," he says. "Acting, directing and music all of my life."

He left his role at the theatre in 2020 when COVID halted production of "Cabaret," but he was asked to return to direct its 2023 run.

"I had a wonderful cast, a full orchestra," he says.

Now, Baker is back on stage as one of the leads in the theatre's current production of "The Gin Game."

"Well, why use me as a model retiree?" he says in character as Weller Martin.

In real life, Baker is far from calling it quits.

"I haven't retired," he laughs. "Don't know what the word means."

He describes the experience of live theater as "exhilarating," because "it's never going to be the same."

"I've been an actor since I was 17 years old," he says.

He studied drama under Sanford Meisner at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in Manhattan and studied opera at Juilliard.

"I sang all over the country and in Germany for a while," he says.

Baker then turned to artistic directing, working at two other theaters before landing at Bristol Riverside Theatre. He was the artistic director for three years at the Kentucky Shakespeare Festival and then spent nine years at the Florida Repertory Theatre in West Palm Beach.

"My partner here, Susan Atkinson, gave me such free reign, to do the different things that I do, and to create an artistic standard that I think has served the theatre very well," he says.

Atkinson was the founding director of BRT and worked with Baker for many years before also stepping down in 2020.

Baker estimates he's done about 90 productions here, but more than 200 throughout his career.

He acted in plays like "A Moon for the Misbegotten" by Eugene O'Neill. In this play, he starred alongside his wife.

"We played in it together here," he says.

He also directed productions through the years.

"Tovah Feldshuh came for our production of 'Gypsy,'" he says.

Baker says he appreciates the opportunities he's had at BRT to create for audiences.

"I made wonderful friends here at the theater," he says.

Baker says he also got to work with many "talented artists."

"It doesn't get much better than that," he says.