Vendors at The Swamp Door in Gilbertsville offering antique and vintage items

If you're looking for a unique gift or some décor for your home, there's a Montgomery County business with a raft of choices that are sure to spark nostalgia.

GILBERTSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At The Swamp Door in Gilbertsville, Montgomery County, you'll find vendors connected by collecting.

"We're a co-op of 70 different vendors, 7,000 square feet of showrooms," says Lisa Cellini, owner of The Swamp Door.

"We are such one big family here," says Linda Butera, owner of Little House Collectibles.

Shoppers get the fun of the find.

"We have antiques, vintage, gifts, décor, collectibles, curiosities and more," says Cellini.

Doreen Mayconich started selling her art there after retiring from pharmaceutical marketing. She started DKMDesigns to fulfill her passion for creating.

"I have a degree in art," says Mayconich. "I have hand-painted glass, salt and pepper shakers, butter dishes, wine glasses."

She says she also offers some newer items.

"It's just a real mix," she says.

Michele Lafferty owns Cora's Timeless Antiques.

"My passion is the furniture. I love vintage, and especially antique furniture," says Lafferty.

She also sells home décor and books.

"It just sort of started out like a hobby," she says.

Now, it's her second act since retiring from teaching in 2012.

"I just love it," says Lafferty.

Linda Butera says she's been collecting for 40 years. She brought Little House Collectibles to The Swamp Door when it opened in 2015. She carries vintage aprons, hankies and postcards.

"I specialize in the linens," says Butera.

Vendors work together, walking the floor to help customers at each other's businesses.

"I love the customers," says Lafferty. "Meet lots of interesting people."

"When you shop here, it's a true small business experience," says Cellini. "You're actually supporting local people."

If you find something treasured, they say, buy it when you see it.

"And you have to keep coming back, because our vendors are constantly restocking and bringing in new merchandise," says Butera.

"You can really find quality things here at a good price," says Mayconich.

"It's so much fun," says Butera. "And I hope I can continue for quite some time."

For more information:

The Swamp Door online: https://www.theswampdoor.com/

The Swamp Door

2030 Swamp Pike

Gilbertsville, PA 19525