'Art Goes to School of Delaware Valley' brings an adapted art museum experience to kids

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This local nonprofit is bringing art museums to kids right in their own environment.

It's called "Art Goes to School of Delaware Valley."

"... Services the elementary schools in over 32 school districts across southeast Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Each chapter receives a portfolio, reproductions of diverse artwork, and they bring it into the classroom," said Jeana Mastrangeli, President of Art Goes to School of Delaware Valley.

The volunteer-run organization has been providing art education and appreciation for decades.

"Our volunteers engage through interactive activities and informal discussion to encourage the children to look at, to think about and appreciate the artwork," said Mastrangeli.

One of these sessions took place at Media Elementary School.

