Art installation at Singing Fountain on Passyunk Avenue vandalized

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Volunteers are rebuilding a popular art installation in South Philadelphia that was vandalized over the weekend.

The Philadelphia sports-themed crochet sweaters that decorated the Singing Fountain on Passyunk Avenue are gone.

Surveillance video from early Saturday shows vandals using scissors to cut away the pieces created by the group called the "Philadelphia Drunken Knitwits."

The artists wanted to have the crocheted pieces for the Flavors on the Avenue event on April 23.

The artists now have just three weeks to crochet new items for the installation in time for the event.

