Artificial Intelligence 101: Using AI to find a job or even make money

If you aren't yet using A.I. to make your life easier, we have your Artificial Intelligence tutorial. A.I. can be everything from your personal assistant to your smart work buddy, saving you time, helping you find a job and even make some money.

We enlisted the expertise of Robertson Price to show what it can do. A native Philadelphian, he launched Ragu A.I. two years ago, to help companies leverage the latest in A.I. technology.

"So really what we're talking about on a business level is giving every worker four days of extra time per week," he said.

As our cameras roll, Price uses A.I. platforms Claude, ChatGPT, and Perplexity to build a potential new business within minutes.

Price begins by asking Claude to "Make an Eagles fan website." It creates the site and figures out how we can make money by charging $9.99 per month.

But a warning A.I. isn't always correct.

"You have to check and double check. Check your work and put it through the sniff test," he said.

Next, Price helps our 6abc intern, Anoush Kojouri, find a job.

Price types in what she likes to do and uploads her resume, then ChatGPT provides a list of possible jobs and openings. It tailors her resume specifically to a role and writes a cover letter.

But while A.I.'s capabilities are astonishing, they are also leading some to be concerned. For instance, people who are worried that their jobs are going to become obsolete.

"Don't sit around and be scared that A.I. is gonna make your job obsolete. Go in and figure out what it can do. And I bet you you'll figure out that you can just do your job better and then you can help all the people around you do their job better. And that's the last obsolete job on the planet," Price said.

And Price says while A.I. has a high I.Q. humans, have greater E.Q.

"I think there's always going to be a place for people and their gut instincts and knowing intuitively what other people like and want that's going to be really difficult for an A.I. to follow," Price said.

He said to imagine a world where you didn't know how to use the internet or shop on Amazon. You'd be at a real disadvantage, so he said to look at learning A.I. the same way.

ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity have free versions as well as paid versions. Those are about $20 per month. And the platforms don't just warn about inaccuracies. They also warn chats are reviewed and used to train their own systems.

Price out together an ABC's of A.I. for your use.