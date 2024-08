Ashley's Quest LLC brightens the days of people with disabilities

Ashley's Quest LLC provides engaging social opportunities for local people with disabilities in the area.

Ashley's Quest LLC provides engaging social opportunities for local people with disabilities in the area.

Ashley's Quest LLC provides engaging social opportunities for local people with disabilities in the area.

Ashley's Quest LLC provides engaging social opportunities for local people with disabilities in the area.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- When it came to Pamela Crum's daughter, and the help she received with her disability, the status quo wasn't enough.

She searched for more for her daughter, a journey that eventually became "Ashley's Quest LLC."

Now they're bringing more people onto the adventure, in a place where those with disabilities can experience engaging activities and social interactions.

For more information, check out their Facebook page.