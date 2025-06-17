Atlantic City mayor and wife in court; daughter takes the stand

The mayor of Atlantic City and his wife were in court Monday. Their 17-year-old daughter took the stand as her parents face abuse charges.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- The mayor of Atlantic City and his wife were back before a judge on Monday as the case against the high-profile couple moves closer to getting underway.

The pair is accused of violently abusing their teenage daughter and then conspiring to destroy evidence against them.

Their 17-year-old daughter took the stand as a judge weighs what the jury can and cannot hear when the trial starts next month.

The hearing focused on recordings made on an iPad by the teen's boyfriend while they were on the phone, and whether those recordings are legal because they're juveniles.

"We think that a juvenile cannot consent under the laws of New Jersey to a recording. So we are arguing that. And there was no pre-consent given in these cases," said La'Quetta Small's attorney Michael Schreiber.

Small spoke after court Monday afternoon.

"This is a private family matter that has been blown tremendously out of proportion and the evidence today spoke for itself," said Small.

His 17-year-old daughter took the stand, very soft-spoken, testifying about asking her boyfriend to record certain conversations when they were on the phone.

She was also questioned about inconsistent statements she allegedly gave to investigators and counselors last year.

The Smalls were initially charged last year, centering around incidents that allegedly occurred in December of 2023 and January of 2024.

According to investigators, Mayor Small hit his daughter multiple times in the head with a broom, among other alleged incidents.

La'Quetta Small is accused of punching her daughter in the mouth during an argument.

This comes as Mayor Small just won Atlantic City's Democratic primary last week as he seeks re-election.

After two hours of testimony, the judge called for a recess.

The hearing will continue on Thursday afternoon.

Also charged in connection with this case is Constance Days-Chapman, a family friend of the Smalls and the principal of Atlantic City High School.

She's accused of not reporting the alleged abuse when it was reported to her. Her attorney says she did report the abuse.

She was in court last week trying to get charges dismissed. A judge is expected to make a decision by the end of next week.