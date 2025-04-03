24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Atlantic City police officer charged with sex assault of handcuffed victim

Thursday, April 3, 2025 9:34PM
An Atlantic City Police officer has been charged with sexual assault and official misconduct.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- An Atlantic City Police officer has been charged with sexual assault and official misconduct.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced the charges against 24-year-old Joshua Munyon on Thursday.

Investigators say the incident occurred last September when Munyon issued a summons to the victim for being intoxicated at the Tropicana Casino.

From there, Munyon is accused of driving the victim to a parking lot and assaulting her while she was still in handcuffs.

Authorities say Munyon denied ever arresting the victim after the assault was reported.

He's being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending his first court appearance.

