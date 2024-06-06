Atlantic City unveils statue honoring World War II hero on 80th anniversary of D-Day

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A veteran who passed away in 2018 was immortalized with a statue in Atlantic City, New Jersey, that honors not just him but all the brave veterans of World War II.

The statue dedication happened Thursday afternoon in O'Donnell Memorial Park.

An estimated 1,000 people gathered to see the unveiling, which depicted the likeness of Staff Sgt. Bernie Friedenberg, a medic during World War II, who was among the brave souls who stormed the beaches on D-Day.

The statue unveiling occurred on the 80th anniversary of that fateful day.

"My father was an amazing man and he never talked about the war - ever. I never knew my father was a hero," said Susan Friedenberg of her father's humble nature. She said he never spoke of his time in World War II until seeing the movie 'Saving Private Ryan' brought up wartime trauma that his family never knew of.

Friedenberg eventually became a staunch advocate for veterans. He passed away in 2018 and the campaign immediately began to create a statue in his honor.

"All the contractors donated so much time and their own money for this. They did everything they could. And it's to honor all medics and all World War II veterans," said Susan Friedenberg of the community support behind the project.

O'Donnell Memorial Park was filled with people wanting to see the statue and pay their respects to World War II veterans who sat in front-row seats for the ceremony. Those veterans included Mary Brill, who served in the Navy during World War II.

"Everyone in the military remembers D-Day," she said. "D-Day was a very sad thing that we all went through."

"My father was a medic in the fourth wave off the boats on D-Day 80 years ago today," said Friedenberg. "He carried five men out of that minefield, one by one, to save their lives."

The statue depicts Bernie Friedenberg cradling the head of a wounded soldier as he holds his hand. For his bravery, he received two Silver Stars, two Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts.

"My father should have gotten a distinguished honor cross," Friedenberg adds. "He didn't get it and here's the deal: Black soldiers and Jewish soldiers did not get what they should have gotten in the war."

"I think it's important to show the visibility and the strong support for from the Jewish war veterans," said Selina Kanowitz of the Jewish War Veterans New Jersey Department.

The monument also pays tribute to those who gave their lives in Word War II.

"All around the monument are squares and circles and how many of how boys were killed or injured," said Susan Friedenberg.

"We should never forget what our ancestors fought for to keep this nation free," said Chuck Greenberg with the Jewish War Veterans New Jersey Department.

Simply said by Friedenberg: "We owe them everything."

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, as of September 30, 2023, only 0.75% of World War II veterans were still alive nationwide.

That includes 7,038 in Pennsylvania, 3,344 in New Jersey, and 462 in Delaware.