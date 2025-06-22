Atlantic City welcomes community members to the Great Pride Festival

The community of Atlantic City put on a great display of Pride for their festival.

The community of Atlantic City put on a great display of Pride for their festival.

The community of Atlantic City put on a great display of Pride for their festival.

The community of Atlantic City put on a great display of Pride for their festival.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The community of Atlantic City put on a great display of Pride for their festival.

It was held in partnership with one of the city's LGBTQ owned businesses: Byrdcage.

"To me, the Pride flag is a welcome mat. A symbol that everyone is welcome. And we also want the message to get out there that Atlantic City has no boundaries," said Senior Partner of ByrdCage, Richard Helfant.

A great flag paraded through the area to kickoff the event.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.

