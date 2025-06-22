24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Atlantic City welcomes community members to the Great Pride Festival

Nick Iadonisi Image
ByNick Iadonisi WPVI logo
Sunday, June 22, 2025 10:00PM
Atlantic City welcomes community members to the Great Pride Festival
The community of Atlantic City put on a great display of Pride for their festival.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The community of Atlantic City put on a great display of Pride for their festival.

It was held in partnership with one of the city's LGBTQ owned businesses: Byrdcage.

"To me, the Pride flag is a welcome mat. A symbol that everyone is welcome. And we also want the message to get out there that Atlantic City has no boundaries," said Senior Partner of ByrdCage, Richard Helfant.

A great flag paraded through the area to kickoff the event.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW