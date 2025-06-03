Atlantic County employee, 3 others charged in gas theft scheme from public works depot

NORTHFIELD, N.J. (WPVI) -- An Atlantic County employee and three others have been charged in an alleged gas theft scheme at a public works depot.

Forty-seven-year-old Joseph Ridley of Mays Landing is a supervisor for the Atlantic County Roads and Bridges Department. He also owns a business called Z5 Logistics.

But Ridley, along with three of his Z5 Logistics employees, stands accused of stealing gasoline from the county's public works department to fuel up the side business' work vehicles.

Prosecutors say Ridley relayed the passcode to activate the county's fueling station in Northfield to his employees.

The alleged scheme was discovered when public works workers witnessed a large box truck at the county pumps last Wednesday. The operator of the truck reportedly left the area after being approached by one of those witnesses.

But, Joe Ridley's three employees were all arrested Monday when they were allegedly found fueling up other Z5 Logistics company trucks at that same public works gas depot.

Atlantic County Public Information Officer, Linda Gilmore, sent Action News a short statement saying, "Mr. Joseph Ridley has been suspended without pay pending the prosecutor's investigation."

No one answered the door at Ridley's home when we went there on Tuesday, but his neighbors say stories like these are just frustrating.

"You can't trust anybody these days. I mean, it's kind of ridiculous, but honestly, it's like, it doesn't surprise me with the way things are going," said Brady Edwards.

Janeen Luma, who also lives nearby, says, "There is a lot of people that are working hard and then you have something like that and you just never know what people are capable of, honestly."

The only question that lingers is, how much gasoline was actually stolen? That part of the investigation is ongoing.

All four suspects have since been released on summons pending their next court hearing.