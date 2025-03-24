Messages with Yemen war plans accidentally shared with reporter appears 'authentic': Official

Members of the Trump administration coordinated highly sensitive Yemen war plans on an unsecure group chat, which accidentally included Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, he wrote in a report for the publication on Monday.

White House National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes shared with ABC News the statement he provided to The Atlantic confirming the veracity of a Signal group chat, which Goldberg said included Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

"At this time, the message thread that was reported appears to be authentic, and we are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain. The thread is a demonstration of the deep and thoughtful policy coordination between senior officials. The ongoing success of the Houthi operation demonstrates that there were no threats to our servicemembers or our national security," Hughes said in the statement.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth prepares to give a television interview outside the White House, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Asked about the incident, President Donald Trump said he "doesn't know anything about it," and later added that he was hearing about it for the first time from the reporter who asked the question.

The Pentagon referred questions about Hegseths participation in the Signal discussion and the sharing of attack plans to the National Security Council and the White House.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce was asked about the Atlantics report -- including why members of the Cabinet were having a classified conversation over Signal and whether Secretary of State Marco Rubio was concerned about the implications of the incident.

"Well, I have two very short things to say to you: First is that we will not comment on the secretary's deliberative conversations, and secondly, that you should contact the White House," Bruce responded.

-ABC News' Luis Martinez and Shannon Kingston contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

