Authorities evacuate Rivers Casino in Philadelphia's Fishtown section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities have evacuated the Rivers Casino in Philadelphia's Fishtown section early Thursday morning, but are not saying why.

The order began at 5:30 a.m. at the casino in the1000 block of North Delaware Avenue.

The Action Cam has seen Philadelphia and Pennsylvania state police are on the scene, as well as K9 units.

Police will only say this is a precautionary evacuation as they sweep the building.

This is a developing story an will be updated