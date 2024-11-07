Avelo Airlines announces 6 new destinations from Wilmington Airport in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Avelo Airlines is expanding its lineup of nonstop flights from Wilmington Airport in Delaware, just in time for the holidays.

The airline has announced six new destinations.

Starting Thursday, you can book flights to Charlotte-Concord in North Carolina.

Service to Orlando-Lakeland and Daytona Beach in Florida is also available Thursday.

Avelo will offer flights to Atlanta, Georgia and Palm Beach, Florida starting Friday.

The company said it will operate the routes twice weekly using Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

The new routes bring the total number of destinations served by Avelo to 13.

Travelers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.